Juicio del procés El Supremo impide a Junqueras acreditarse como eurodiputado para no entorpecer el juicio del 'procés'

Desde el alto tribunal explican que, pese a que sí se permitió a Junqueras acudir al congreso dos días consecutivos para tomar posesión como diputado de ERC, no correrá la misma suerte para tomar posesión en el Parlamento Europeo por los peligros que pueda conllevar.

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo, del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, durante su turno de palabra en la última jornada del juicio al 'procés'. - EFE

Desde la primera página del auto, los jueces mantienen clara su postura respecto a Oriol Junqueras: "El correcto análisis de la cuestión planteada exige una precisión inicial. Se evita así el riesgo de equiparar situaciones que, pese a su aparente similitud, presentan notas que singularizan cada uno de los supuestos".

Así  explican desde el Tribunal Supremo que, pese a que sí se permitió a Junqueras acudir al congreso dos días consecutivos para tomar posesión como diputado de ERC, no correrá la misma suerte para tomar posesión en el Parlamento Europeo.

Los motivos, según el auto recogido por Cadena Ser, radican en "el estado actual" del juicio del procés y los peligros que podría conllevar que Junqueras tomará posición como eurodiputado de cara a futuras sentencias. Una petición que, de ser atendida, conllevaría "el obligado traslado del Sr. Junqueras a Bruselas" y, en consecuencia, recoge el auto, "la pérdida del control jurisdiccional sobre la medida cautelar que le afecta". 

