Estás leyendo: La Justicia deja en libertad provisional al joven neonazi que atacó la sede de Podemos en Cartagena

Público
Público

Ataque con explosivos La Justicia deja en libertad provisional al joven neonazi que atacó la sede de Podemos en Cartagena

La jueza ha prohibido que el arrestado se acerque a menos de 500 metros a cualquier sede de Podemos.

Alerta: quieren incendiar la democracia
Una de las imágenes que captó la cámara de seguridad de la sede de Podemos Cartagena.

madrid

La jueza de instrucción número 1 de Cartagena, en funciones de guardia, ha decretado la libertad provisional para el joven neonazi acusado del ataque con artefactos incendiarios a la sede de Podemos en Cartagena (Murcia) el pasado 2 de abril.

El auto de la jueza incluye la prohibición de que el arrestado, de 20 años de edad, se acerque a menos de 500 metros a cualquier sede de Podemos, además de ser investigado por un delito de incendio y otro de odio y abrir otro procedimiento contra él por un delito de atentado contra un agente de la Policía Nacional durante su detención.

Tras la investigación policial de las imágenes, los vestigios recogidos en el lugar de los hechos y los datos obtenidos por la denuncia, los agentes detuvieron a un joven vinculado a un grupo neonazi que en el momento de la detención "mostró una gran agresividad", según fuentes policiales, lo que provocó que un policía resultara con heridas leves en un brazo.

Durante el ataque se lanzaron varios cócteles molotov contra la sede de Podemos Cartagena y se realizaron varias pintadas, hechos que fueron grabados por las cámaras de seguridad instaladas en el edificio.

En el registro hecho en el domicilio del arrestado, en la ciudad de Cartagena, han sido intervenidas prendas de ropa que pudieron haber sido las empleadas la noche de los hechos.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público