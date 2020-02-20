Estás leyendo: JxCat pide prohibir el uso policial de las pelotas de goma en toda España

JxCat pide prohibir el uso policial de las pelotas de goma en toda España

Han presentado una proposición no de ley en el Congreso y una moción en el Senado para abrir este debate.

14/10/2019.- Policías antidisturbios ante los manifestantes que se han concentrado en el aeropuerto del Prat de Barcelona tras la llamada de la plataforma Tsunami Democràtic para paralizar la actividad del aeropuerto, en protesta por la condena a los líde
Policías antidisturbios ante manifestantes concentrados en el aeropuerto del Prat de Barcelona EFE/Toni Albir.

madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

Los diputados y senadores de JxCat han presentado sendas iniciativas parlamentarias en las dos Cámaras para fomentar la prohibición de las pelotas de goma por parte de la Policía y de la Guardia Civil en toda España.

Según informa Junts per Catalunya este jueves, se han presentado una proposición no de ley en el Congreso y una moción en el Senado para abrir ese debate, que relaciona directamente con el uso de ese material antidisturbios por la Policía y la Guardia Civil durante el referéndum del 1 de octubre de 2017.

Los Mossos tienen prohibido su uso por el Parlament desde 2014, a raíz de que una mujer, Esther Quintana, perdiera un ojo por el impacto de uno de esos proyectiles disparado por la policía autonómica durante la huelga general de 2012.

El partido independentista reprocha a Policía y Guardia Civil que no respetaran los acuerdos del Parlament en ese sentido ni el 1-O ni el pasado otoño durante las protestas que sucedieron a la sentencia del procés

