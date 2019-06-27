En un pleno que se desarrolló entre críticas y mucha tensión, el nuevo equipo de Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Villaquilambre (León), formado por PP, Ciudadanos, UPL y Vive Villaquilambre, tomó ayer una de sus primeras decisiones en esta legislatura: tanto el alcalde, el popular Manuel García, como los concejales con dedicación exclusiva o parcial se subirán el sueldo un 25%.
García percibirá así 50.000 euros netos al año por los 42.000 que cobraba el anterior regidor. Los dos concejales con dedicación exclusiva recibirán 35.000 euros (30.000 euros hasta las últimas elecciones). A ellos se suman los 31.500 euros que percibirá cada concejal con una dedicación parcial.
El PSOE, que ganó las elecciones municipales en esta población leonesa aunque no ha podido gobernar, la cuarta en población de la provincia, denuncia que esta subida de salarios supondrá un desembolso total de cerca de 150.000 euros al año.
El nuevo alcalde, Manuel Garcia, que ya fue regidor hasta el verano de 2018 cuando tras verse salpicado por un caso de corrupción —el caso Enredadera— fue desalojado del poder por una moción de censura, justifica la medida en que el coste del nuevo equipo es 12.000 euros más barato que el anterior liderado por el PSOE, al haber un concejal con dedicación exclusiva menos. Sin embargo, el portavoz socialista y exalacalde, el socialista Jorge Pérez, calificó las nuevas retribuciones de "indecentes", según recoge la prensa leonesa.
La respuesta del actual alcalde es cuanto menos sorprendente: "La cuantía del salario para un ayuntamiento de este tipo está permitido por la ley. Hay que pagar la responsabilidad y me encantaría que fuera por productividad, porque unos cobraban 42.000 euros y ya vemos lo que trajeron, y yo para el trabajo que he desarrollado, creo que soy barato".
En el pleno también se decidió, según informa El Diario de León, que los plenos pasan a celebrarse cada dos meses, con asistencia retribuida a 150 euros, 350 la Junta de Gobierno y de 50 a 200 euros las comisiones, integradas por tres ediles del PSOE, dos del PP y uno de Cs, UPL, Vive y Podemos.
