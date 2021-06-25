madridActualizado:
La Ley Orgánica de Regulación de la Eutanasia entra en vigor este viernes, y desde hoy cualquier persona mayor de edad con una enfermedad grave e incurable y que padezca un sufrimiento "constante e intolerable" podrá solicitar ayuda médica para morir.
Las principales órdenes religiosas que regentan unos 75 centros sanitarios en España–como la Orden de Religiosos Camilos en España, la Orden Hospitalaria de San Juan de Dios, Hospitales Católicos de Madrid, la Federación Nacional Lares y la Conferencia Española de Religiosos (Confer)– se han mostrado en contra de esta ley.
Estas cinco instituciones religiosas presentaron este miércoles un manifiesto contra la ley de Eutanasia. En el documento han apostado por una sedación paliativa "correctamente indicada, cuando no son efectivas otras medidas", y administrada previo consentimiento del paciente.
De ese modo, sostienen, se "respeta y humaniza" el proceso del final de la vida "mitigando el sufrimiento intenso e incoercible".
En ninguno de los hospitales sujetos al criterio de las ordenes religiosas se atenderá, a tenor del manifiesto, el derecho a una muerte asistida a petición de un paciente.
Según la nueva ley, el paciente podrá recibir la eutanasia unas cinco semanas después de solicitarla, tras ser informado de las distintas alternativas y de los cuidados paliativos disponibles y después de confirmar su voluntad de morir al menos en cuatro ocasiones a lo largo de todo el proceso.
La ayuda para morir podrá realizarse tanto en centros sanitarios, públicos, privados o concertados, como en el domicilio del enfermo, y la ley contempla la objeción de conciencia para los profesionales sanitarios que participen en el proceso.
