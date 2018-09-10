Público
Público

Podemos llevará a primarias la elección de Julio Rodríguez como número dos de Carmena

Fuentes de la dirección confirman a 'Público' que tanto la posición del el ex Jemad y líder municipal de Podemos como la del resto de concejales que la alcaldesa de Madrid incluya en su lista se someterán a la aprobación de las bases.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Julio Rodríguez, durante un mitin de Unidos Podemos. MARCIAL GUILLÉN EFE

Julio Rodríguez, durante un mitin de Unidos Podemos. MARCIAL GUILLÉN EFE

Podemos y el equipo de Manuela Carmena siguen negociando los puestos que seguirán a la alcaldesa de Madrid en la lista para las elecciones municipales de 2019. El número dos debería corresponder a Podemos (que lanzó a Carmena en 2015), a un hombre (para dibujar una 'lista cremallera') y, si las conversaciones siguen en sintonía como hasta ahora, lo esperado (y ha sonado con fuerza estos días) es que fuera Julio Rodríguez quien ocupara ese puesto.

En la dirección nacional del partido morado, confirman esa línea: Pablo Iglesias confía y ve "lo más lógico" que el líder de Podemos en Madrid sea el número dos de la lista municipal que está conformando Carmena con gente de su confianza y representativa de la pluralidad de la izquierda y el activismo municipal. "Seguimos hablando", aseguran en Podemos a Público, y una vez acordada la representación y los nombres, todo ello "se someterá a primarias". Además, advierten de que también "habrá que negociar la fórmula jurídica que deberá ser adecuada para representar la pluralidad", incluyendo a partidos e independientes.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas