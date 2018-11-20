López Madrid: "Llamará Catalá para que hiciéramos hueco" en el AVE a un donante del PP

Según informa la SER, el juzgado central de instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional que investiga la operación Púnica, dispone de un documento vinculado al caso de la caja b del Partido Popular, que ha pasado desapercibido hasta la fecha a los investigadores.

Dicho documento manuscrito contiene una anotación supuestamente realizada por el exconsejero de OHL, Javier López Madrid, que aparece en una de las agendas personas incautadas durane el registro a su despacho, como consecuencia de su imputación en este procedimiento.

Bajo el epígrafe "Carlos Contreras Vimac", en la agenda de López Madrid aparece escrito "quieren hueco en el AVE a GALICIA (sic)". A renglón seguido —y en una fecha que podría situarse a principios de 2012— se anota "Rafael Catalá sec Estado llamará para que hiciéramos hueco". Una llave agrupa ambas oraciones y una flecha conduce a un tercer renglón en el que se escribe "sumar si lo dice el cliente".

Según ha podido recoger la SER a través de un portavoz de López Madrid, el exconsejero no niega que realizara dicha anotación, pese a que asegura no recordarla. Además, dice que no conoce ni ha hablado jamás con el entonces secretario de Estado de Fomento y exministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá.

Lo cierto es que poco después de dicha anotación la empresa Vimac obtuvo una adjudicación en el AVE a Galicia, tal y como pretendía. En concreto en abril de 2012, fecha en que esta empresa logra un contrato público de 146 millones de euros para esa línea ferroviaria. Junto a Torrescámara y Vías, consiguió la adjudicación en UTE del tramo de 9.1 kilómetros entre Laza y Vilar de Barrio, con la construcción de dos túneles y un viaducto.

