Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

López Madrid: "Llamará Catalá para que hiciéramos hueco" en el AVE a un donante del PP

Una anotación en la agenda del exconsejero de OHL apunta a que en 2012 recibiría una llamada del entonces secretario de Estado del ministerio de Fomento Rafael Catalá para hacer "hueco" en las obras del AVE a Galicia a la constructora Vimac, cuyo socio y consejero es Manuel Contreras, imputado por donar fondos en negro a la caja b del Partido Popular.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Javier López Madrid declara ante comisión del Congreso/EFE

Javier López Madrid declara ante comisión del Congreso/EFE

Según informa la SER, el juzgado central de instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional que investiga la operación Púnica, dispone de un documento vinculado al caso de la caja b del Partido Popular, que ha pasado desapercibido hasta la fecha a los investigadores.

Dicho documento manuscrito contiene una anotación supuestamente realizada por el exconsejero de OHL, Javier López Madrid, que aparece en una de las agendas personas incautadas durane el registro a su despacho, como consecuencia de su imputación en este procedimiento. 

Bajo el epígrafe "Carlos Contreras Vimac", en la agenda de López Madrid aparece escrito "quieren hueco en el AVE a GALICIA (sic)". A renglón seguido —y en una fecha que podría situarse a principios de 2012— se anota "Rafael Catalá sec Estado llamará para que hiciéramos hueco". Una llave agrupa ambas oraciones y una flecha conduce a un tercer renglón en el que se escribe "sumar si lo dice el cliente".

Según ha podido recoger la SER a través de un portavoz de López Madrid, el exconsejero no niega que realizara dicha anotación, pese a que asegura no recordarla. Además, dice que no conoce ni ha hablado jamás con el entonces secretario de Estado de Fomento y exministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá.

Lo cierto es que poco después de dicha anotación la empresa Vimac obtuvo una adjudicación en el AVE a Galicia, tal y como pretendía. En concreto en abril de 2012, fecha en que esta empresa logra un contrato público de 146 millones de euros para esa línea ferroviaria. Junto a Torrescámara y Vías, consiguió la adjudicación en UTE del tramo de 9.1 kilómetros entre Laza y Vilar de Barrio, con la construcción de dos túneles y un viaducto.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad