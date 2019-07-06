Público
Madrid Central: preguntas y respuestas tras la paralización de la moratoria de multas

Respondemos a las dudas sobre la situación tras el auto del juez. Las multas regresarán este lunes y el consistorio recurrirá el auto. 

Manifestación en defensa de Madrid Central./EFE

Manifestación en defensa de Madrid Central./EFE

El Juzgado número 24 de Madrid ha paralizado cautelarmente la moratoria de las multas en Madrid Central como habían pedido en un recurso contencioso administrativo Ecologistas en Acción y Greenpeace. Respondemos las dudas que han quedado en el aire ante esta nueva situación. 

¿Cuándo vuelven las multas?

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha indicado este sábado que no reactivará las sanciones en Madrid Central hasta el próximo lunes debido a que el auto se comunicó ayer viernes y a que este fin de semana la mayor parte de esa zona estará cortada al tráfico por la celebración del Orgullo. 

¿Si he transitado Madrid Central durante la moratoria, puedo ser multado ahora?

No. Si entraste en Madrid Central durante la moratoria, en vigor desde el lunes 1 de julio hasta el auto del juez emitido este viernes, no serás multado.

¿Qué vehículos pueden circular ahora por Madrid Central?

Todos aquellos vehículos que no cuenten con los distintivos medioambientales CERO o ECO serán multados. Los coches con etiqueta B o C podrán entrar a Madrid Central siempre que el trayecto sea para aparcar en uno de los parkings autorizados.

¿Se puede recurrir el auto del juez?

. El escrito del juzgado da un plazo de tres días para que el consistorio de José Luis Martínez-Almeida "alegue por escrito lo que estime procedente". Por su parte, la vicealcaldesa Begoña Villacís ha anunciado que el consistorio respeta las decisiones judiciales pero que recurrirá conforme a derecho.

¿Qué opinan los impulsores del recurso contencioso administrativo?

Ecologistas en Acción y Greenpeace han asegurado que se ha impuesto "la salud de la gente frente a los coches" y han afirmado que "es una fantástica noticia para los pulmones de la gente". 

