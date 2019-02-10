Público
Manifestación de Colón Sánchez, a los manifestantes de Colón: "Estoy resolviendo una crisis que el PP contribuyó a agravar"

El presidente socialista aprovechó un acto en Santander para recordar que él siempre fue fiel al Gobierno del Partido Popular cuando estuvo en la oposición.

El presidente del Gobierno de España y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, a su llegada al acto de presentación del candidato a la alcaldía de Santander en las elecciones del 26 de mayo, Pedro Casares, este domingo en el Paraninfo de la Universidad de Cantabria, en Santander. EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

El presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez, durante un acto de la presentación del candidato Pedro Casares para el PSOE en Santander, ha respondido a los manifestantes de la plaza de Colón: "Estoy resolviendo una crisis de Estado que el PP contribuyó a agravar cuando estuvo en el gobierno los últimos siete años".

Sánchez hizo mención a los manifestantes y al conjunto de la derecha, reunidos para pedir al gobierno socialista que convoque elecciones, acusándolo de ser el culpable de la crisis en Catalunya. 

"Cuando fui líder de la oposición hubo dos referéndums ilegales, se aplicó el artículo 155 y siempre permanecí al lado del Gobierno del Partido Popular", aseguró Sánchez, criticando la actual postura del partido conservador y de su líder Pablo Casado. 

"La labor de un presidente es no desunir a los españoles, como están haciendo hoy las derechas en la plaza de Colón", remató el presidente del Gobierno, para volver a centrarse en el acto electoral que le llevaba a Santander. 

Los Presupuestos hacen extraños compañeros de cama

Sobre el debate que comenzará el martes en el Congreso del proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2019, el presidente lo define como la "representación máxima de que la política hace extraños compañeros de cama".

Y, en este sentido, ha añadido que en ese debate van a "unirse" los independentistas y "las derechas que se reúnen hoy en la plaza de Colón".

