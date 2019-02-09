Un manifestante de los chalecos amarillos ha resultado herido al reventar en su mano una granada lacrimógena lanzada por la Policía durante la manifestación de este sábado en París, según informa el diario francés Le Figaro. El hombre fue evacuado por bomberos con una venda al final de su brazo.
Cientos de chalecos amarillos han tomado el centro de París por 13º sábado consecutivo para protestar contra el presidente, Emmanuel Macron, y sus políticas. El Arco del Triunfo ha sido de nuevo uno de los puntos elegidos para el inicio de una de las marchas convocadas para este sábado de nuevo a través de redes sociales.
La columna partió a las 10.30 horas de la plaza de la Estrella y cortó el tráfico en los Campos Elíseos al grito de "¡La Policía, con nosotros! ¡La Policía, con nosotros!" y comenzó la marcha cuesta abajo con paradas previstas ante las sedes del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, la de la Asamblea Nacional y el Senado para culminar en el Campo de Marte alrededor de las 17.00 horas.
Como todas las semanas, las estaciones de metro alrededor de los Campos Elíseos han sido cerradas. "La peculiaridad de este día es un retorno al principio de no declaración de las manifestaciones", ha apuntado un portavoz de la Prefectura de la Policía.
Fuera de la capital, en Burdeos y Toulouse, polos tradicionales de movilización, igualmente se han convocado protestas. También hay actos en Montpellier, Lille, Nantes, Rennes, Brest, Caen o Lorient.
Las cifras oficiales revelan una disminución de la movilización en los últimos sábados. Así, el 2 de febrero las autoridades contabilizaron 58.600 manifestantes en toda Francia; 116.000 según los convocantes.
