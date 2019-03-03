Público
Estas son todas las convocatorias de este 8M, Día Internacional de la Mujer, y de la tarde anterior. Este mapa estará en constante actualización para ofrecer el mejor servicio posible. 

Encierros universitarios, caceroladas, acampadas, marchas nocturnas, manifestaciones... No falta de nada. Este 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer, se han convocado en España, al menos, 602 actos públicos de diferente índole. En el mapa que acompaña esta información, elaborado por Carlos Benéitez Fernández e Irene Martínez Nevot, el lector y la lectora pueden encontrar si alguno de estos actos se celebran cerca de su ciudad. 

Concretamente, y hasta la fecha de publicación de este artículo, este periódico ha recopilado hasta 25 acciones en la previa del 8M (jueves a partir de las 20 horas); 184 manifestaciones, 98 concentraciones, 129 actos reivindicativos y hasta 161 espacios de encuentro, mesas y paneles informativos. 

Por otro lado, también han sido convocados cinco actos de carácter festivo o reivindicativo para cerrar la jornada del 8M que organizan los colectivos sociales para poner el broche final a la jornada de huelga tras la manifestaciones unitarias o centrales.

Razones para el 8M

Al igual que ocurrió el año anterior, la huelga de este 8M no es una huelga al uso, porque no sólo se pide a las mujeres que hagan un paro en lo laboral, sino que la convocatoria está basada en cuatro pilares: la huelga de cuidados, la estudiantil, la laboral y de consumo.

El 8M se propone que las mujeres dejen de realizar todas esas actividades, en muchos casos invisibles y no remuneradas de las que suelen encargarse ellas. Se trata de hacer ver que, sin todo ese trabajo silencioso, el resto del mundo se cae y es necesario ponerlo en valor.

