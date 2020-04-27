Estás leyendo: Margarita Robles comparece en la Comisión de Defensa

En directo Margarita Robles comparece en la Comisión de Defensa

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, interviene para informar sobre la operación Balmis en el marco de la lucha contra la covid-19 y sobre la crisis sanitaria en el ámbito de sus competencias.

El ejército ha realizado labores de desinfección en 1.300 residencias
