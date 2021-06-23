Fin de la mascarilla en el exterior: estas son las excepciones en las que habrá que seguir poniéndosela

madridActualizado:
Las mascarillas no desparecerán por completo el próximo sábado. Los cubrebocas se tendrán que seguir utilizando en numerosas ocasiones, también en algunos casos al aire libre. La ministra de Sanidad ya ha informado a las comunidades autónomas de las excepciones y el texto se aprobará este jueves en el Consejo de Ministros.
El documento aprobado avisa de que "cuando las personas se encuentren fuera de su domicilio, deberán disponer en todo momento de una mascarilla para uso personal por si así fuera requerido". Repasamos en qué situaciones habrá que hacer uso del elemento de protección:
En interiores y en el transporte público
Las mascarillas serán siendo obligatorias en todos los medios de transporte público. También en los espacios cerrados de uso público y en espacios cerrados abiertos al público.
En calles concurridas
Se tendrán que seguir utilizando los cubrebocas en la calle si se camina por sitios en los que no se puede mantener la distancia de 1,5 metros.
En eventos multitudinarios
Las mascarillas serán obligatorias en los eventos multitudinarios en los que las personas estén de pie. También en los que el público esté sentando pero no se pueda mantener la distancia mínima de seguridad.
En residencias u otros centros sociosanitarios
La mascarilla será obligatoria para trabajadores y para las visitas en las residencias de ancianos. También será obligatoria para los residentes en el caso de que la residencia tenga una cobertura de vacunación menor del 80%.
Trabajadores esenciales
En lugares de trabajo de profesiones esenciales, como en un parque de bomberos, se tendrá que utilizar mascarilla si el 80% de ellos está inmunizado.
