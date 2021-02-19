Estás leyendo: Medio centenar de estudiantes irrumpen en las oficinas de la Universitat de Barcelona contra la prisión de Hasél

La acción ha sido organizada por el Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) como previa a una manifestación convocada a las 12 horas en el centro de Barcelona, coincidiendo con una jornada de huelga universitaria.

Los estudiantes desplegaron una pancarta tras irrumpir en las oficinas de la Universitat de Barcelona. @SEPC_nacional / TWITTER

Medio centenar de estudiantes –un centenar según algunos medios– han irrumpido este viernes en las oficinas de vicerrectorados y en los patios del edificio histórico de la Universitat de Barcelona (UB), donde han encendido bengalas, en protesta contra el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél.

La acción la ha organizado el Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) como previa a una manifestación convocada a las 12 horas en el centro de Barcelona, coincidiendo con una jornada de huelga universitaria organizada por el SEPC.

Los estudiantes han coreado cánticos y han desplegado banderas esteladas y una pancarta que rezaba Rectores cómplices; lo pagaréis caro, también han leído un manifiesto en el que recordaban que Hasél fue detenido en el rectorado de la Universitat de Lleida (UdL); y después han cortado la Gran Vía de Barcelona delante del edificio de la UB.

