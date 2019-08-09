Público
Memoria histórica El BOE publica los nombres y apellidos de 4.427 españoles muertos en los campos de concentración nazis Mauthausen y Gusen

Los familiares e interesados tendrán la posibilidad de presentar alegaciones y solicitar correcciones en el plazo de un mes. Así serán incluidos en el registro de fallecidos, estatus que todavía no tenían.

mauthausen

Imagen del campo de concentración de Mauthausen. ARCHIVO

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) ha publicado (PDF) el listado de 4.427 españoles muertos en los campos de concentración nazis de Mauthausen y de Gusen (Austria), que dependía del anterior, con el objetivo de facilitar a los familiares su registro como fallecidos.

Con la publicación del listado se lleva a cabo lo acordado por la magistrada-juez encargada del Registro Civil Central, que cumple una de las iniciativas de la Ley de Memoria Histórica para la reparación de las víctimas del nazismo, según destaca el Ministerio de Justicia.

Los familiares e interesados tendrán la posibilidad de presentar alegaciones y solicitar correcciones en el plazo de un mes. Así serán incluidos en el registro de fallecidos, estatus que todavía no tenían.

La nómina de españoles que perdieron la vida en los campos de Mauthausen y Gusen anotada en la Dirección General de los Registros y del Notariado ha sido comparada con otras bases de datos.

Las personas interesadas en presentar alegaciones podrán hacerlo a partir de este viernes en el plazo de un mes y en internet a través de dos enlaces a páginas web que aparecen en el edicto publicado en el BOE.

Destaca Justicia que la iniciativa persigue agradecer y reparar a los más de 10.000 españoles deportados a campos de concentración por el gobierno franquista, de los cuales más de la mitad perdió en ellos la vida.

Recuerda, además, que el Consejo de Ministros acordó en abril establecer el 5 de mayo como día de homenaje a estas víctimas.

Mauthausen by Público.es on Scribd

