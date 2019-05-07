Público
Investidura El mensaje de Zapatero a Iglesias

¿Quién es ese alguien "muy relevante" que recomendó a Iglesias hacer su última propuesta de Gobierno? Todo hacía indicar que era Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, pero hay quienes matizan lo que supuestamente dijo el expresidente. 

07/05/2019.- El expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero ha defendido este martes "negociación, diálogo y acuerdo" para Venezuela "porque cualquier otra alternativa no va a prosperar" y ha criticado al presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y a los asesores de su administración por hablar del país latinoamericano sin haberlo visitado. EFE/Marcial Guillén

La polémica sobre los negociaciones entre PSOE y Podemos aún sigue coleando. La investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez tuvo, a escasos minutos de arrancar la votación, una última propuesta por parte de Pedro Iglesias

"He recibido el mensaje de alguien muy relevante dentro de su partido", dijo el líder de Podemos desde el estrado al rechazar el Ministerio de Trabajo para solicitar únicamente las política activas de empleo

¿Quién es ese alguien "muy relevante"? Todo hacía indicar que era Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, expresidente del Gobierno y persona cercana en muchos sentidos tanto a Podemos como a Pablo Iglesias. 

Sin embargo, parece haber discrepancias sobre lo que dijo el exlíder socialista y lo que acabó pronunciando Iglesias. Esa sensación de última hora que transmitió el diputado por Podemos ha sido matizada desde fuentes del PSOE. 

"El entorno directo de Rodríguez Zapatero matiza la versión del líder de Podemos y asegura que, en los últimos días, habló con una persona muy próxima e influyente para Pablo Iglesias", asegura la Cadena SER. Por tanto, según la radio del Grupo PRISA, las propuestas no fueron tanto cuestión de los últimos minutos, sino de los días previos a la investidura. 

De hecho, si esta versión fuera la correcta, Zapatero habría aconsejado a Podemos que aceptara la oferta del PSOE para formar un gobierno de coalición, aunque no se dan detalles sobre qué tipo de propuesta fue la que el expresidente recomendó asumir a los morados. 

