La vicepresidenta de la Generalitat y consellera de Igualdad y Políticas Inclusivas, Mónica Oltra, ha pedido comparecer en Les Corts para dar explicaciones sobre la sentencia que condena a cinco años de prisión a su exmarido por abusos sexuales a una menor.

La sentencia de la sala segunda de la Audiencia Provincial de València condena a este educador social por abusos sexuales a esta menor tutelada por la Generalitat y acogida en un centro de València, entre los años 2016 y 2017, cuando la adolescente tenía 14 años, en el interior del propio centro. "Entiendo que mucha gente esté esperando explicaciones, y así lo haré, como lo he hecho siempre", ha manifestado Oltra en un vídeo en redes sociales.

Por ello, ha pedido comparecer en Corts para "dar todas las explicaciones" sobre la actuación de la Conselleria y suyas propias, y ha considerado: "También será una ocasión para comprobar si el verdadero interés de los partidos políticos, de los diputados y diputadas y también el interés mediático es sobre la víctima, los hechos y la sentencia o para culpabilizarme a mí de algo que no he hecho yo, culpabilizarme por extensión".

"No me puedo permitir ni como mujer, ni como madre ni como consellera de Igualdad y Políticas Inclusivas una sociedad que culpabiliza a las mujeres y a las familias de hechos de los que no somos responsables, y por eso, como siempre y con la cara bien alta, daré todas las explicaciones que hagan falta", ha agregado.

Así, la vicepresidenta ha incidido en que en su trayectoria personal y política siempre ha "dado la cara" y "ahora no va a ser una excepción".

