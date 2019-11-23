El exeurodiputado y exdirigente de Unió Democràtica Francesc Gambús ha fallecido esta madrugada en Bruselas de forma repentina a los 45 años, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de su entorno.
Francesc Gambús, nacido en Barcelona el 21 de mayo de 1974, consiguió en 2014 un escaño como eurodiputado de Unió en el Parlamento Europeo, donde se integró en el grupo parlamentario popular a lo largo de la pasada legislatura, hasta mayo de 2019.
Precisamente el grupo parlamentario popular en la Eurocámara ha emitido un comunicado en el que confirma la muerte de Gambús esta madrugada en la capital belga.
