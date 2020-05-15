Estás leyendo: Vallecas acumuló más propuestas de sanción de la Policía que el barrio de Salamanca pese a las protestas

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Multas estado de alarma Vallecas acumuló más propuestas de sanción de la Policía que el barrio de Salamanca pese a las protestas

Los datos acumulados en toda la Comunidad de Madrid desde el 16 de marzo son: 1.500.448 identificaciones, 1.246 detenciones, 143.659 sanciones y 25.096 vehículos sin autorización para circular.

Vecinos del madrileño barrio de Salamanca participan en una protesta contra el Gobierno por su gestión en la crisis del coronavirus, este miércoles en Madrid. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez
Vecinos del madrileño barrio de Salamanca participan en una protesta contra el Gobierno por su gestión en la crisis del coronavirus, este miércoles en Madrid. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público / agencias

La Policía Municipal interpuso este jueves un total de 588 propuestas de sanción por incumplir el estado de alarma y sus restricciones de horarios. Los agentes, además, detuvieron a dos personas e interceptaron 84 vehículos.

Puente de Vallecas fue durante la jornada el distrito donde la Policía puso más multas, según ha informado el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. Los datos acumulados en toda la Comunidad de Madrid desde el 16 de marzo son: 1.500.448 identificaciones, 1.246 detenciones, 143.659 sanciones y 25.096 vehículos sin autorización para circular.

Tras Puente de Vallecas se encuentran Latina y ya en tercer lugar tanto Villaverde como Barrio de Salamanca, que vivió este jueves de nuevo una protesta en la zona de Núñez de Balboa, donde nuevamente se han congregado decenas de personas para pedir la dimisión de Pedro Sánchez al frente del Gobierno.

Decenas de personas volvieron este jueves a concentrarse para protestar contra el Gobierno por quinto día consecutivo en la calle Núñez de Balboa entre un amplio dispositivo policial desplegado tras la polémica generada por la falta de distancia social entre los manifestantes en estas convocatorias. El dispotivo policial contó con alrededor de una decena de agentes de la Policía Nacional y un helicóptero que vigiló desde el aire la calle y las zonas aledañas.

Incluso, un furgón policial pedía mantener las distancias entre las personas con el objetivo de que se cumplan las medidas de seguridad ante la crisis sanitaria establecidas en el estado de alarma, mientras los agentes han reclamado a los manifestantes que circularan por la acera, sin invadir la calzada.

Aumentan un 31,5% las sanciones por incumplir el estado de alarma 

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, ha hecho un llamamiento a los partidos políticos para que se abstengan de alentar protestas o manifestaciones que impliquen vulnerar el estado de alarma, en relación a las protestas en esta zona, una de las más ricas de la capital.

Los cuerpos de seguridad de la Comunidad de Madrid interpusieron el miércoles 2.049 propuestas de sanción en la región, un aumento del 31,5 % en comparación con el día anterior, según ha informado este jueves la Delegación del Gobierno.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú