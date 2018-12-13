Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Navantia El Gobierno pondrá en marcha tres programas de armamento por 7.331 millones

El ejecutivo aprobará un gasto militar que incluye la construcción de cinco fragatas, 348 blindados y mejoras en los cazas Eurofighter.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La ministra Margarita Robles saluda a una soldado, durante su visita al Líbano. EFE/Sergio Barrenechea/Archivo

La ministra Margarita Robles saluda a una soldado, durante su visita al Líbano. EFE/Sergio Barrenechea/Archivo

El Gobierno autorizará mañana la puesta en marcha de tres programas de armamento por un total de 7.331 millones, que incluyen la construcción de cinco fragatas F-110 entre 2019 y 2032 anunciada este jueves por la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles.

Fuentes del Ministerio de Defensa han informado a Efe de que el Ministerio de Defensa llevará este viernes al Consejo de Ministros la aprobación de la construcción de cinco fragatas F-110 en los astilleros de Navantia en Ferrol (A Coruña).

Así lo anunciado este jueves la titular de Defensa, Margarita Robles, en declaraciones a los periodistas tras visitar el Mando Conjunto de Ciberdefensa, con sede en la base madrileña de Retamares. Robles ha destacado el compromiso del Gobierno con la creación de empleo y con quienes más los necesitan, pues según ha informado el Ministerio, se crearán 7.000 puestos de trabajo.

Las fragatas, que costarán algo más de 4.320 millones de euros, han sido construidas dentro del programa de las F-110 al que dará luz verde este viernes el Gobierno sustituirán a las que actualmente tiene la Armada española, de la clase Santa María y que llevan 30 años en servicio.

Junto a estas fragatas, este viernes también se dará el visto bueno a la compra de 348 vehículos 8x8 Dragón para el Ejército de Tierra, que serán entregados en el año 2025 y que costarán otros 2.100 millones. Serán los nuevos blindados del Ejército y sustituirán a los antiguos BMR. Y, por último, se aprobará la actualización del avión de combate Eurofighter, por 906 millones.

No obstante, lo que debate este viernes el Consejo de Ministros es el techo de gasto de los programas pero no los contratos, que se formalizarán durante el 2019.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad