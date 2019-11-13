El PSOE tiene ahora toda la prisa que no tuvo en julio ni en septiembre. La misma mañana de este miércoles la portavoz del Grupo Socialista, Adriana Lastra, ha iniciado los contactos con el resto de grupos parlamentarios del Congreso para intentar recabar apoyos de cara a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno.

Lastra ya ha mantenido conversaciones con el portavoz del PNV, Aitor Esteban; el de ERC, Rafael Rufián; y el de Más País, Íñigo Errejón; tres partidos que pueden ser decisivos para la elección del candidato socialista. De hecho, con Errejón y con su aliado valenciano, Joan Baldoví, se reunió en el Congreso.

De momento, según fuentes socialistas, las conversaciones se han limitado a una primera toma de contactos para ver la disposición en la que está cada partido, pero se profundizará en las negociaciones más adelante. Las primeras valoraciones del PSOE son "bastante positivas".

Sin embargo, no todos los partidos están contentos con las conversaciones que mantuvieron antes de la investidura fallida y no dan su 'sí' de momento. Aunque se prevé que Baldoví apoye el Gobierno, indicó ante la reunión con Lastra que quieren iniciar "una negociación" a la que no le dediquen "dos horas como en la pasada legislatura". Los valencianos reclaman el compromiso de los socialistas para sus medidas concretas como una nueva financiación autonómica más justa.

Fuentes de Más País indican lo mismo: se prevé el 'sí' a la investidura, pero indican que seguirán "hablando y trabajando". Desde el partido de Errejón sí señalaron a este medio que hay "coincidencia" con el PSOE en "las prioridades para España": "Reconstruir el contrato social con políticas que hagan frente a la desigualdad y precariedad, garantizar la plena igualdad entre mujeres y hombres y medidas contra la violencia contra las mujeres y hacer énfasis en la transición ecológica".



Lastra ha sido designada por Sánchez para liderar estos contactos, en los que también se implicará José Luis Ábalos, por lo que parece que el líder socialista no se implicará a nivel personal más en la negociación, pese a que era una de las peticiones de ERC.

