Juicio al procés Nueva bronca de Marchena a las defensas: "Si declaro impertinente una pregunta no me pueden decir que estoy errando"

Es el segundo enfado del magistrado presidente de la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo con el letrado Jordi Pina en apenas una semana. El abogado de Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull sostuvo que Marchena estaba "errando" cuando le interrumpió para rechazar la procedencia de sus preguntas al penúltimo testigo de la jornada. 

La presidencia del tribunal que juzga en el Supremo a los dirigentes del procés: Andrés Martínez Arrieta, Manuel Marchena y Juan Ramón Berdugo. EFE/J.J.Guillén

Nuevo rapapolvo de Manuel Marchena a las defensas del juicio a los líderes del procés. El magistrado presidente de la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo ha abroncado por segunda vez en menos de una semana al letrado Jordi Pina, a cargo de las defensas de Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull. Casi al final de la sesión de tarde de este jueves, el abogado sostuvo que Marchena estaba "errando" cuando le interrumpió para rechazar la procedencia de sus preguntas al penúltimo testigo de la jornada. "Cuando declaro la impertinencia de una pregunta, usted no me puede decir que estoy errando", cortaba el presidente del tribunal. 

(Habrá ampliación)

