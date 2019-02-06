Público
nuevo gobierno en Andalucía Page exige al nuevo gerente de la sanidad andaluza que haga lo contrario que con Cospedal, cuando echó a 3.000 profesionales

El Gobierno socialista de Castilla La Mancha acusa al fichaje de Juanma Moreno de causar despidos masivos entre 2013 y 2015, cuando gobernaba Cospedal

El presidente de la Junta de Castilla-La Mancha, el socialista Emiliano García-Page/EP

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, ha esperado, sobre el nombramiento de Miguel Moreno Verdugo como gerente del Servicio Andaluz de Salud (SAS), que "aproveche su oportunidad para hacer lo contrario que hizo en Castilla-La Mancha". A preguntas de los medios en un acto en Guadalajara, García-Page ha reaccionado de este modo tras el nombramiento de Verdugo, que fue director general del Servicio de Salud de Castilla-La Mancha (Sescam) de 2013 a 2015, en el Gobierno de María Dolores de Cospedal.

García-Page ha reprochado que cuando ocupó un puesto de responsabilidad en la sanidad castellano-manchega se tradujo en la desaparición de miles de puestos de trabajo al tiempo que le ha tildado como "defensor a ultranza de la sanidad no pública".

3.000 despedidos

De su lado, el portavoz del Gobierno regional, Nacho Hernando, ha tachado de "terrible y preocupante noticia" el nombramiento de Moreno Verdugo como gerente del Servicio Andaluz de Salud, recordando que en Castilla-La Mancha "fue quien despidió a 3.000 profesionales sanitarios".

"Desde el Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha queremos decir alto y claro que el progreso, la salud y el bienestar no es automático, no es permanente. Bien sufrimos el que puede ser incluso irreversible", ha apuntado en rueda de prensa.

Hernando cree que, con decisiones como esta a los responsables de la Junta de Andalucía "se les está viendo ya la patita" y ha aprovechado para "reafirmar el compromiso" del Ejecutivo castellano-manchego en su "apuesta por la sanidad pública y por la consolidación y ampliación del número de profesionales sanitarios".

