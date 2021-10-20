Estás leyendo: La oposición en Badalona acuerda presentar una moción de censura contra García Albiol

La oposición en Badalona acuerda presentar una moción de censura contra García Albiol

PSC, Guanyem Badalona, ERC, Badalona En Comú Podem y Junts planean registrar este jueves a primera hora el escrito, tras la aparición del edil del PP en los papeles de Pandora, por su vinculación con una sociedad 'offshore'.

El alcalde de Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, en un acto del PP en Catalunya en enero pasado. E.P./Alberto Paredes
Badalona (Barcelona)

Actualizado:

Los grupos municipales de PSC, Guanyem Badalona, ERC, Badalona En Comú Podem y Junts del Ayuntamiento de Badalona (Barcelona) ha acordado presentar una la moción de censura al actual alcalde, Xavier Garía Albiol (PP), que tienen previsto registrar este jueves a primera hora de la mañana, después de la aparición del edil en los papeles de Pandora por su vinculación con una sociedad offshore en el paraíso fiscal de Belice.

La presentación este jueves del escrito en el registro del Ayuntamiento marca la fecha de votación de la moción de censura, cuyo pleno quedará automáticamente convocado diez días hábiles después, lo que situaría la sesión el viernes 5.

Fuentes de Guanyem Badalona han explicado que la firma del documento se llevara a cabo en la Secretaria Municipal del Ayuntamiento de Badalona.

Guanyem Badalona (que se presentó a las municipales con la cabeza de lista de la CUP a las catalanas, Dolors Sabater) ya ha explicado este miércoles que apoyará la moción a favor del líder del PSC en la ciudad, Rubén Guijarro, aunque ha descartado entrar por ahora en el gobierno.

ERC, Badalona en Comú Podem y Junts también han confirmado que apoyarán la moción de censura contra el actual alcalde del PP.

El Ayuntamiento de Badalona cuenta con 11 concejales del PP, seis del PSC, cuatro de Guanyem Badalona, tres de ERC, dos de Badalona En Comú Podem, y uno de Junts.

La presentación de la moción llega después de que el martes los grupos de la oposición iniciaran reuniones formales para echar a Albiol de la alcaldía y de que Guanyem decidiera no compartir el futuro gobierno con el PSC ante la "crisis de desconfianza" desatada en las últimas horas, un ejecutivo municipal en el que probablemente iban a participar todas las formaciones.

