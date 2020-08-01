Otegi y el resto de implicados del 'caso Bateragune' reclamarán una indemnización al Estado tras anularse su condena

Actualizado:
Los cinco dirigentes de la izquierda abertzale condenados por el caso Bateragune reclamarán una indemnización al Estado tras la anulación de la sentencia por la que cumplieron seis años de cárcel, además de la inhabilitación para cargo público.
El Tribunal Supremo anuló ayer la sentencia del caso Bateragune después de que el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) condenase a España por la parcialidad de una jueza.
El coordinador de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi; el exdirigente sindical Rafa Díez; Miren Zabaleta; Sonia Jacinto y el secretario general de Sortu, Arkaitz Rodríguez, cumplieron penas de seis y seis años medio de prisión, además de ser inhabilitados para cargo público.
El abogado de los cinco, Iñigo Iruin, ha anunciado este sábado en San Sebastián que presentarán una reclamación de indemnización al Estado por "error judicial".
