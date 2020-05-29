madrid
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha reconocido este viernes que se equivocó en el Congreso cuando acusó a Vox de querer un golpe de Estado, pues cayó en "una provocación", pero ha eludido pedir perdón y ha asegurado que dijo "la verdad".
Iglesias se ha expresado en estos términos durante la conferencia de prensa que tiene lugar en la Moncloa tras el Consejo de Ministros extraordinario que ha aprobado el ingreso mínimo vital.
Durante su comparecencia de este jueves en el Congreso ante la Comisión para la Reconstrucción, el vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales afirmó que a Vox "le gustaría dar un golpe de Estado", aunque "no se atreve". El portavoz de esta formación, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, abandonó la Comisión.
Preguntado por ello, Iglesias ha dicho que sus palabras son "verdad", pero se equivocó al decirlas porque cayó en "una provocación".
Sin pedir disculpas, ha añadido que ese rifirrafe provocó que se quitara "el foco" sobre el objeto de su comparecencia: sus aportaciones para definir propuestas que ayuden a la reactivación económica y social del país tras la crisis sanitaria del coronavirus.
"Hoy no me volveré a equivocar –ha recalcado–. El tema hoy es el ingreso mínimo vital".
Se trata de una prestación que permitirá edificar "el cuarto pilar del Estado de bienestar", que es, en esencia, "una victoria de la sociedad civil", ha subrayado el líder de Unidas Podemos.
