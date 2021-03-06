El Estado pagó las indemnizaciones de 1,2 millones a los tripulantes del yate del rey Juan Carlos tras ser despedidos

El Gobierno ha informado que el Consejo de Administración del Patrimonio Nacional asumió íntegramente el pago de las indemnizaciones de los diez trabajadores, de 1.235.441 de euros, de la tripulación del yate Fortuna al que renunció en 2013 el rey emérito Juan Carlos I.
Así se recoge en una respuesta parlamentaria que el Ejecutivo ha dado al senador de Compromís, Carles Mulet, que pedía explicaciones al Gobierno del coste por el "despido improcedente" de los diez trabajadores de este yate.
Según explica el Gobierno, en el año 2013 el rey Juan Carlos I renunció al yate Fortuna, que fue desafectado a través de un real decreto. Como consecuencia, se puso fin al contrato de mantenimiento del yate que Patrimonio Nacional tenía suscrito con la empresa Unión Naval Valencia S.A.
De este modo, el pago de las indemnizaciones de los diez trabajadores se tramitó a través de un crédito extraordinario financiado mediante una transferencia del Ministerio de la Presidencia.
Para asumir dicho gasto de más de 1,2 millones, se tramitó una transferencia de crédito desde el programa presupuestario de imprevistos, de acuerdo con los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2013.
