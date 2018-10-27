Público
ETA Ciudadanos pide un día en memoria de las víctimas de ETA y una Fiscalía para resolver atentados impunes

El partido naranja quiere acabar con la situación de "impunidad" que siguen padeciendo las familias con casos que aún están por resolver.

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera. / EFE - BALLESTEROS

Ciudadanos quiere que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez proclame un día en memoria de la diáspora vasca y de todas las víctimas de la organización terrorista ETA y que impulse, además, una Fiscalía especializada en la resolución de atentados que a día de hoy continúen impunes.

Así lo recoge la formación naranja en una proposición no de ley con la que pretende reconocer la situación de "sufrimiento continuado" y la situación de "impunidad" que siguen padeciendo los familiares de los 379 asesinados por ETA cuyos casos siguen aún sin resolver.

De hecho, los de Albert Rivera destacan en su texto que el pasado junio el Parlamento Europeo volvió a mostrar su preocupación por estas cifras y exigió al Gobierno que sitúe como "prioridad política" el esclarecimiento de esos 379 casos.

En su iniciativa, firmada por el portavoz de Interior, Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez y que recoge Europa Press, Ciudadanos emplaza, además, al Gobierno a no realizar ningún acercamiento de presos de ETA a cárceles del País Vasco, ni conceder ningún beneficio penitenciario —salvo los estrictamente ordinarios contemplados por la Ley— hasta tanto no sean esclarecidos esos crímenes.

Reforzar la búsqueda de Josu Ternera 

En este sentido, plantea que se dote a la Fiscalía de todos los medios personales y materiales que resulten necesarios para su esclarecimiento, e impulsar la "efectiva" persecución penal internacional de las docenas de miembros de ETA todavía hoy huidos y que nunca han llegado a ser enjuiciados ni dentro ni fuera de España por los delitos cometidos.

Por último, los de Albert Rivera proponen reforzar los medios policiales para que el terrorista Jose Antonio Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, Josu Ternera, sea localizado, detenido y extraditado a España para que pueda ser juzgado por todos los crímenes de los que fue responsable como jefe de la banda terrorista ETA.

