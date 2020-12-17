madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha dado este jueves negativo en covid-19 tras conocerse que el presidente francés, Enmanuel Macron, con quien estuvo el dirigente español en varios actos el pasado lunes en París, ha dado positivo.
Según fuentes de La Moncloa, Sánchez se ha sometido a una prueba PCR en la mañana del jueves. Pese al negativo en la prueba diagnóstica, de acuerdo con el protocolo de Sanidad y las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias, el jefe del Ejecutivo guardará cuarentena hasta el día 24 de diciembre, incluido, por considerarse que fue el único contacto estrecho de la delegación española con Macron, en la jornada de París del pasado 14 de diciembre.
El presidente del Gobierno ya había informado al rey de esta situación, y cumplirá los diez días fijados de cuarentena. Durante este periodo se le realizará el seguimiento médico propio de estas situaciones, que supone vigilancia de su estado de salud ante la aparición de cualquier síntoma compatible con covid y nueva PCR en fecha cercana al final de la cuarentena, informan fuentes de La Moncloa.
El acto más inmediato que tenía Sánchez era esta misma mañana, donde estaba previsto que, junto al rey, inaugurase la exposición sobre Manuel Azaña en la Biblioteca Nacional. El presidente continuará ejerciendo sus funciones de gobierno, con las únicas limitaciones derivadas de su cuarentena.
El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, dio positivo por covid-19, según informó este jueves el Elíseo en un comunicado oficial, por lo que el presidente francés permanecerá aislado durante siete días.
Macron se sometió a un test PCR después de la aparición de los "primeros síntomas", según la nota distribuida a los medios, y el resultado fue positivo.
Durante su confinamiento, el mandatario francés "continuará trabajando" y seguirá "a distancia" las actividades oficiales que requieran de su presencia.
