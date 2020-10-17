Estás leyendo: Pedro Sánchez viajará el próximo sábado al Vaticano y se encontrará por primera vez con el papa Francisco

Público
Público

Papa Francisco Pedro Sánchez viajará el próximo sábado al Vaticano y se encontrará por primera vez con el papa Francisco

Este mismo sábado, el Vaticano ha confirmado un caso de coronavirus en la Casa Santa Marta, la residencia del papa Francisco.

¿Está tan cerca el papa Francisco de la extrema derecha?
Imagen de archivo del Papa Francisco.

madrid

Actualizado:

público / agencias

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, viajará el próximo sábado a Ciudad del Vaticano, donde será recibido por el papa Francisco, según ha adelantado TVE. Si el coronavirus o algún cambio en las agendas no lo impide, será la primera vez en la que Sánchez y la máxima autoridad de la Iglesia se van cara a cara.

Este mismo sábado, el Vaticano ha confirmado un caso de coronavirus en la Casa Santa Marta, la residencia del papa Francisco, aunque el afectado no presenta síntomas y ya ha sido aislado, informó hoy el portavoz de la Santa Sede, Matteo Bruni.

El enfermo ha abandonado temporalmente la Casa Santa Marta, la residencia donde el pontífice argentino prefirió vivir dentro del Vaticano, y con él han sido aisladas todas las personas con las que ha mantenido contacto directo.

Bruni señaló que los tres residentes del Vaticano que en los últimos días habían resultado positivos al coronavirus ya se han curado. Mientras se ha confirmado otro caso de un residente de la Ciudad del Vaticano y de once miembros de la Guardia Suiza, el pequeño ejército del papa.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público