Cloacas de Interior Podemos pide a Casado que explique los vínculos del PP con el informe falso contra el partido de Iglesias

El excomisario Enrique García Castaño, considerado estrecho colaborador de Villarejo, declaró ante el juez que el informe lo elaboró el comisario Andrés Gómez Gordo, exasesor de Cospedal. "Los lazos con el PP con cada vez más evidentes", asegura Echenique.

09/10/2019.- El secretario de Acción de Gobierno de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique, durante ungreso. / EFE

09/10/2019.- El secretario de Acción de Gobierno de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique, durante una rueda de prensa en el Congreso. / EFE

El secretario de Acción de Gobierno de Podemos, Pablo Echenique, ha instado al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, a que "si verdaderamente es un demócrata" salga a dar explicaciones sobre la información de que un comisario exasesor de Cospedal elaboró el informe falso PISA sobre la financiación del partido morado.

El excomisario Enrique García Castaño, alias El Gordo y considerado estrecho colaborador de José Villarejo, declaró este martes al juez que el informe PISA (Pablo Iglesias Sociedad Anónima) lo elaboró el comisario Andrés Gómez Gordo, exasesor de María Dolores de Cospedal.

Para Echenique "los lazos con el PP con cada vez más evidentes", en este caso de cloacas del Estado, que ha considerado "una vergüenza" para el país porque "ha existido e igual sigue existiendo una trama de policías corruptos que realizaban informes falsos a las órdenes del PP".

Y sobre la última declaración por varias piezas del caso Villarejo, Echenique ha concluido: "Creo que es evidente que el PP tiene mucho que explicar respecto de esto y si Casado fuese verdaderamente un demócrata saldría a dar explicaciones".

También ha reclamado que, desde el Estado, se haga una "acción de limpieza seria" de las "cloacas" porque considera que no es un ataque a Unidas Podemos, sino a la democracia española porque supone un intento "torcer el mandato ciudadano de las urnas mediante vías ilegales". "En cualquier país esto hubiese supuesto un escándalo democrático y se intenta tapar", ha recriminado Echenique.

