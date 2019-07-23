Podemos pide la dimisión de un edil del PP por los comentarios machistas sobre Montero

Podemos de Cuenca ha pedido la dimisión o cese del concejal del PP de Barajas de Melo (Cuenca) Jesús López por los que tilda de comentarios machistas sobre la portavoz de Podemos, Irene Montero.
En su cuenta de Twitter, López ha manifestado sobre ella: "Espero que si esta tipa es vicepresidente del Gobierno de España se afeite los pelos del sobaco cuando nos represente", texto que acompaña con una fotografía de Irene Montero con el brazo levantado.
Espero que si esta tipa es vicepresidente del Gobierno de España se afeite los pelos del sobaco cuando nos represente #InvestiduraCongreso19 pic.twitter.com/nvxYm4BF7r— Jesús López (@JesusLopTRADER) July 22, 2019
Por ello, Podemos ha exigido su dimisión o cese, en las últimas horas, y también a través de las redes sociales. El tuit de López, publicado ayer lunes durante la primera sesión del debate de investidura, ha recibido más de 8.400 comentarios en menos de 24 horas.
‼️ Exigimos inmediantamente la dimisión o el cese de este concejal de @PopularesCuenca por sus inadmisibles comentarios machista hacia nuestra compañera @Irene_Montero_— Podemos Cuenca (@PodemosCuenca) July 22, 2019
Personajes así deberían salir de las instituciones públicas y volver a Atapuerca. pic.twitter.com/2eSxrLAHEi
