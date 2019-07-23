Público
Podemos pide la dimisión de un edil del PP por los comentarios machistas sobre Montero

El concejal y portavoz del Partido Popular en Barajas de Melo, Jesús López, está recibiendo numerosas críticas por un tuit en el que pide a la portavoz de la formación, Irene Montero, que "se afeite" las axilas en caso de que llegue a ser vicepresidenta del Gobierno.

La portavoz de Unidas Podemos, Irene Montero. - EFE

Podemos de Cuenca ha pedido la dimisión o cese del concejal del PP de Barajas de Melo (Cuenca) Jesús López por los que tilda de comentarios machistas sobre la portavoz de Podemos, Irene Montero.

En su cuenta de Twitter, López ha manifestado sobre ella: "Espero que si esta tipa es vicepresidente del Gobierno de España se afeite los pelos del sobaco cuando nos represente", texto que acompaña con una fotografía de Irene Montero con el brazo levantado.

Por ello, Podemos ha exigido su dimisión o cese, en las últimas horas, y también a través de las redes sociales. El tuit de López, publicado ayer lunes durante la primera sesión del debate de investidura, ha recibido más de 8.400 comentarios en menos de 24 horas.

