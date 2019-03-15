La candidata del PP en Asturias, Teresa Mallada, está imputada por presunta prevaricación administrativa entre 2008 y 2010 dentro de la investigación por el caso Hulla, por el que se encuentra investigada toda la corporación local de Aller.

El juzgado de instrucción número 3 de Oviedo, que investiga la presunta cesión irregular de los terrenos en los que se construyó el geriátrico de Felechosa, ha admitido una denuncia de 2017 prestada por ediles de Xente Por Aller. Una iniciativa que estuvo motivada por el secretario general de Podemos en Asturias, Daniel Ripa, quien informó de que esta cesión se autorizó "con todos los informes municipales en contra".

Según el partido, el Ayuntamiento de Aller compró y cedió los terrenos del geriátrico con informes municipales desfavorables "por no seguir el procedimiento reglado, con asignación directa sin subasta, porque no cabía la cesión gratuita y porque en aquel momento el Ayuntamiento no podía permitirse la compra de los terrenos".

Ahora el Juzgado ovetense ha incorporado esta pieza separada al caso Hulla por "presunta prevaricación administrativa" a través de un auto publicado el pasado 11 de marzo, y llama a juicio en calidad de investigados a todos los ediles de entonces. Se acepta así la inhibición acordada por el juzgado de instrucción número dos de Lena, incoar diligencias previas y formular así una pieza separada.

