El PP calificaba como "eventuales" a dos trabajadores fijos de su grupo parlamentario en el Congreso con 33 y 34 años de antigüedad en el puesto para ahorrarse la mayor parte de la indemnización.

Pablo Casado en el Congreso. (ARCHIVO)

El Juzgado de lo Social número 4 de Madrid ha condenado al PP por despido improcedente al considerar el tribunal que calificar como "eventuales" a dos trabajadores fijos de su grupo parlamentario en el Congreso que tienen 33 y 34 años de antigüedad en el puesto, según adelanta la cadena Ser.

Según la Ser, que ha tenido acceso a la sentencia, el PP "pretendía evitar el pago del 95% de la indemnización que les correspondía". El testimonio de antiguos altos cargos del PP como Francisco Álvarez Cascos, Arturo García Tizón o Iñigo Méndez de Vigo, que firmaron por carta que reconocían a esos trabajadores "la reserva de plaza, categoría, nivel, trienios y demás derechos" ha sido clave para condenar al partido presidido por Pablo Casado. 

El PP tiene ahora dos opciones: o bien readmite a los trabajadores despedidos o bien les paga la indemnización completa. 

Según la Ser, el PP anunció en su momento que iba "a pedir un informe jurídico a los letrados del Congreso y que actuaría en consecuencia". De momento, el PP no ha dado su versión de los hechos.

