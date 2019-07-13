Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El PP lamenta el "error" de dar su voto a Bildu

El juntero del PP en Guipuzkoa ha explicado que en la legislatura anterior la dirección de Derechos Humanos estaba encuadrada dentro del Departamento del Diputado General, pero ahora se han incluido en el de Gobernanza, "lo que ha originado una confusión a la hora de votar".

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 2
Juan Carlos Cano en una imagen de archivo. / E.P

Juan Carlos Cano en una imagen de archivo. / E.P

El juntero del PP de Gipuzkoa Juan Carlos Cano ha rechazado este viernes que EH Bildu presida la comisión de Derechos Humanos de las Juntas Generales de este territorio, pese a que avaló esta decisión con su voto debido a "una confusión".

Cano ha explicado que en la legislatura anterior la dirección de Derechos Humanos estaba encuadrada dentro del Departamento del Diputado General, pero ahora se han incluido en el de Gobernanza, "lo que ha originado una confusión a la hora de votar".

En la votación de ayer la constitución de las comisiones se aprobó por asentimiento, tras haber sido pactadas por los partidos, en un acuerdo en el que no intervino el PP, que sólo cuenta con uno de los 51 procuradores de la cámara foral guipuzcoana.

"Tras la constitución de las comisiones el PP de Gipuzkoa tuvo conocimiento de que la comisión de Gobernanza había pasado a ser denominada comisión de Derechos Humanos y Calidad Democrática", ha precisado el PP en un comunicado.

Cano ha indicado que "de haber tenido conocimiento de este cambio" el PP habría votado en contra, ya que "en ningún caso cabe justificación alguna para que un miembro de la formación Bildu pueda presidir una comisión que analiza y debate sobre derechos humanos".

El juntero ha lamentado que el diputado general de Gipuzkoa, Markel Olano, otorgue a EH Bildu la presidencia de una comisión "tan sensible".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad