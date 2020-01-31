Estás leyendo: Dos vecinas, a Almeida: "No queremos banderas, queremos los 700.000 euros que has quitado a Carabanchel"

Las mujeres han interrumpido con este grito un acto en el que el alcalde madrileño inauguraba una bandera de 14 metros de alto. El consistorio recortó en los nuevos presupuestos esta cantidad anteriormente destinada a ayudas para mayores del barrio. 

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, durante el izado de la bandera de 14 metros. / Twitter
El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, durante el izado de la bandera de 14 metros. / Twitter

madrid

Actualizado:

Público / EP

Dos vecinas de Carabanchel han respondido de manera tajante al alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida: "No queremos banderas, queremos que nos arreglen los parques y nos den los 700.000 euros que has quitado a Carabanchel".

Las mujeres han interrumpido así el acto en el que este viernes Almeida protagonizaba el izado de una bandera española de 14 metros de altura colocada en la Glorieta de Marqués de Vadillo. En cuanto a sus quejas, las mujeres hacían referencia a la exacta cantidad que el actual consistorio recortó en ayudas a mayores al barrio de Carabanchel en sus nuevos presupuestos, tal y como apuntó tras su aprobación El País

"¿Eso no lo dices?", han lanzado las vecinas al regidor en reiteradas ocasiones cuando otra ha salido en su defensa con un "dígaselo a Carmena, eso ahora no toca". Finalmente, la seguridad del regidor ha tenido que interceder en el rifirrafe vecinal y apartar a las mujeres que estaban empezando a llegar a las manos.

El alcalde ha respondido a las críticas en un tuit en su cuenta personal en el que aseguraba que "tienen un problema todos aquellos que piensan que la bandera de España es un gasto superfluo". Esta publicación ha recibido como respuesta numerosas críticas de usuarios de Twitter. 

