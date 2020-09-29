madridActualizado:
La exportavoz del Grupo Popular en el Congreso Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo ha sido elegida este martes vicepresidenta segunda de la Comisión de Hacienda del Congreso, en sustitución del gallego Jaime De Olano, vicesecretario de Participación del PP.
Tras ser relevada el pasado mes de agosto en la Portavocía por Cuca Gamarra, la dirección del Grupo Popular adscribió también a la que fuera cabeza de lista del PP por Barcelona en las últimas generales a las comisiones de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades y a la Mixta (Congreso-Senado) para la Unión Europea, en las que ejerce como vocal.
Esta decisión provocó la protesta de Álvarez de Toledo, quien había solicitado al grupo parlamentario formar parte de las comisiones de Política Territorial, Constitucional, Justicia, Exteriores o Igualdad.
La exportavoz también quería ser una de las diputadas que pudiera asistir presencialmente a las sesiones plenarias, donde, debido a las restricciones por la covid-19, se ha pactado que acuda sólo el 50% de cada grupo parlamentario.
Pero, según denunció ella misma, esta petición también le fue denegada con el argumento de que acudirán a los Plenos únicamente los "44 diputados más importantes de los 88 con los que cuenta esta legislatura el Grupo Popular.
Casi 1.800 euros menos al mes
En su nuevo puesto de vicepresidenta de comisión, Álvarez de Toledo cobrará un total de 4.185,02 euros mensuales, frente a los 5.947,6 que venía percibiendo cuando ocupaba la Portavocía titular del grupo.
Además, mantiene la indemnización mensual y libre de impuestos de 1.959,62 que perciben los diputados de circunscripciones distintas a Madrid para afrontar los gastos que origine su actividad parlamentaria.
