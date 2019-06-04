El PP de Álava desautoriza al concejal de Labastida que ofrece un acuerdo a EH Bildu

El PP ha desautorizado a su cabeza de lista las pasadas elecciones municipales al Ayuntamiento de Labastida (Álava), Daniel García, que ha ofrecido un acuerdo de gobierno a EH Bildu para garantizarse la Alcaldía.
El pasado 26 de mayo el PP ganó las elecciones en este municipio riojano-alavés y consiguió cuatro concejales. El PNV logró tres y EH Bildu dos, por lo que un acuerdo entre estas dos formaciones arrebataría el Ayuntamiento a los populares.
La coalición abertzale ha hecho público en las redes sociales que, en una reunión "muy distendida", el concejal electo popular, les traslado una oferta "muy generosa y detallada", que, entre otras cosas, recogía la cesión de dos concejalías: la de deporte y euskera, y la de Salinillas, un concejo perteneciente a este municipio.
Además, EH Bildu asegura que en dicho contacto el concejal del PP se comprometió a incorporar en su plan de gobierno "muchos de los puntos planteados en el programa electoral" de la coalición, que, concluye, valorará en "profundidad" esta "oferta".
El PP de Álava ha hecho púbico un comunicado en el que desautoriza "de manera tajante cualquier contacto con Bildu en ayuntamientos alaveses para la elección de alcaldes y la conformación de gobiernos locales".
El presidente de los populares alaveses, Iñaki Oyarzabal, ha asegurado que "no habrá ningún tipo de acuerdo, diálogo ni negociación con Bildu en los ayuntamientos alaveses" y ha mostrado su "total rechazo a cualquier tipo de negociación con la coalición independentista".
Por ello, la dirección del PP alavés ha desautorizado cualquier contacto "pasado o futuro" con esa formación y ha insistido en que "no hay ni habrá ningún acuerdo con EH Bildu ni en Labastida ni en ningún otro municipio alavés".
Oyarzabal ha anunciado que esta posición va a ser ratificada en el Comité Ejecutivo que el PP de Álava celebra la tarde de este martes y que es "coherente con la exigencia democrática que siempre ha defendido. Bildu representa un proyecto antagónico e incompatible con los valores que defiende el PP del País Vasco".
Fuentes de la coalición abertzale han reconocido la existencia en Labastida de esa reunión con el PP y de otra con el PNV, en la que ambas formaciones les hicieron sendas ofertas de gobierno, aunque rechazaron facilitar más detalles.
En unas recientes declaraciones, el candidato del PP a la Alcaldía de Labastida reconoció que no tenía "ninguna reticencia" a la hora de hablar con EH Bildu y que no ponía "líneas rojas" para buscar el entendimiento, que es lo que, a su juicio, votaron los vecinos de esta localidad alavesa de poco más de mil habitantes.
