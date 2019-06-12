Público
PP y Cs llegan a un principio de acuerdo para gobernar en Castilla y León

Implicará la Presidencia de la Junta para el candidato popular, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, y el reparto de varios gobiernos municipales y de diputación para Cs.

El candidato a la presidencia de la Junta, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (c), junto al secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea (d) , el candidato de Ciudadanos a la presidencia de la Junta, Francisco Igea (2d), y el secretario general de Acción Institucional, José María Espejo (i). /EFE

El PP y Ciudadanos han alcanzado un principio de acuerdo para gobernar juntos Castilla y León que implicará la Presidencia de la Junta para el candidato popular, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, y el reparto de varios gobiernos municipales y de diputación para Cs.

Fuentes del PP y de Ciudadanos han confirmado a Efe el principio de acuerdo, que llega después de varios días de conversaciones entre ambos partidos y que tendrá que concretarse en los próximos días.

(Habrá ampliación)

