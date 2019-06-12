El PSOE y el Partido Regionalista de Cantabria (PRC) han cerrado este miércoles un acuerdo por el que el diputado regionalista en el Congreso apoyará la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, mientras que los socialistas cántabros harán lo propio para que Miguel Ángel Revilla repita al frente del Gobierno de su comunidad.
Así lo ha anunciado en una rueda de prensa en el Congreso el diputado del PRC, José María Mazón, tras la reunión que ha mantenido con el secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, quien, según ha detallado, ha aceptado todas las reivindicaciones planteadas por su formación.
(Habrá ampliación)
