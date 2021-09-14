Estás leyendo: El precio de la luz vuelve a pulverizar su récord y sube casi 20 euros el megavatio hora en un solo día

El precio de la luz vuelve a pulverizar su récord y sube casi 20 euros el megavatio hora en un solo día

El precio medio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista alcanzará este miércoles los 172,78 euros/MWh. La subida llega después de que el Gobierno haya anunciado que aprobará detraer los beneficios extraordinarios de las eléctricas.

Una factura del consumo de luz.
Una factura del consumo de luz. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

El precio medio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista o pool vuelve a pulverizar su máximo histórico y alcanzará este miércoles los 172,78 euros/MWh. Sube así 19,35 euros con respecto a lo que ha costado este martes, lo que equivale a un 12,6% más. La luz también será 18,6 euros más cara que el pasado domingo, cuando se registró el anterior máximo histórico. Esta última subida llega después de que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunciara que aprobará detraer los beneficios extraordinarios de las eléctricas.

El precio de la electricidad para este miércoles oscilará entre los 180,3 y los 159,42 euros/MWh. El máximo se alcanzará en el tramo horario más caro, que va desde las 9:00 hasta las 11:00 horas. Mientras que el mínimo se registrará a las 24:00h, según datos del operador del mercado OMIE.

