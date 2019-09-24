Público
Exhumación de Franco La prensa internacional recoge la decisión del Supremo de sacar a Franco del Valle de los Caídos

El fallo del Alto Tribunal supone un gran paso en una larga batalla contra los restos del franquismo.

'The Guardian': 'El Gobierno trasladará los restos de Franco tras el visto bueno de la Justicia'

Captura de la noticia en 'The Guardian'.

El Tribunal Supremo ha avalado este martes la exhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos, así como su inhumación en el cementerio de El Pardo-Mingorrubio, donde está enterrada su esposa, Carmen Polo.

El fallo del Supremo sobre la exhumación y posterior inhumación del dictador no basta para sacar a Franco de la Basílica de Cuelgamuros de forma inmediata, ya que un juez mantiene suspendida la licencia para ejecutar las obras. Sin embargo, la decisión del Alto Tribunal supone un gran paso en una larga batalla contra los restos del franquismo.

De esta manera, así ha informado la prensa internacional sobre el fallo histórico del Supremo:

'The New York Times': "La Corte Suprema española aprueba la exhumación de Franco"

24-09-2019.- 'The New York Times': 'El Tribunal Supremo español aprueba la exhumación de Franco'

Captura de la noticia en 'The New York Times'.

CNN: "El cadáver de Franco puede ser exhumado, según ordena la Corte Suprema española"

24-09-2019.- CNN: 'El cadáver de Franco puede ser exhumado, según ordena la Corte Suprema española'

Captura de la noticia en CNN

BBC: "Exhumación de Franco: la Corte Suprema de España avala su traslado a un cementerio"

24-09-2019.- BBC: 'Exhumación de Franco: la Corte Suprema de España avala su traslado a un cementerio'

Captura de la información en BBC.

'The Guardian': "El Gobierno trasladará los restos de Franco tras el visto bueno de la Justicia"

'The Guardian': 'El Gobierno trasladará los restos de Franco tras el visto bueno de la Justicia'

Captura de la información en 'The Guardian'.

'Liberation': "España: la Corte Suprema española autoriza la exhumación de Franco"

24-09-2019.- 'Liberation': 'España: la Corte Suprema española autoriza la exhumación de Franco'

Captura de 'Liberation'.

'Le Monde': "En España, la exhumación de Franco tendrá lugar"

24-09-2019. 'Le Monde': 'En España, la exhumación de Franco tendrá lugar'

Captura de 'Le Monde'.

'Público' (Portugal): "El Supremo español autoriza la exhumación de los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos"

24-09-2019.- 'Público' (Portugal): 'El Supremo español autoriza la exhumación de los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos'

Captura de la información en el medio portugués 'Público'.

'Frankfurte Allgemeine': "Franco puede ser enterrado de nuevo"

24-09-2019.- 'Frankfurte Allgemeine': 'Franco puede ser enterrado de nuevo'

Captura del diario 'Frankfurte Allgemeine'.

