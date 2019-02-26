El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo 3 de Madrid ha suspendido de forma provisional el informe del Ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo de El Escorial que concedía la licencia urbanística para llevar a cabo la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos.
En un auto con fecha 25 de febrero, el tribunal acepta paralizar cautelarmente la licencia de obras tras una demanda particular. El Consistorio madrileño tiene tres días para presentar alegaciones al texto judicial.
(Habrá ampliación)
