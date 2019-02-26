Público
Franco La Justicia paraliza el permiso urbanístico para la exhumación de Franco

El Juzgado de lo Contencioso Administrativo número 3 de Madrid ha suspendido cautelarmente el informe del Ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo del Escorial por el que se declaraban admisibles las actuaciones urbanísticas remitidas por el Ministerio de Justicia para la exhumación de Franco.

Vista general del Valle de los Caídos. EFE/Archivo

El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo 3 de Madrid ha suspendido de forma provisional el informe del Ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo de El Escorial que concedía la licencia urbanística para llevar a cabo la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos.

En un auto con fecha 25 de febrero, el tribunal acepta paralizar cautelarmente la licencia de obras tras una demanda particular. El Consistorio madrileño tiene tres días para presentar alegaciones al texto judicial.

