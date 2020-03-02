MADRIDActualizado:
La candidatura de Inés Arrimadas a las primarias de Ciudadanos ha conseguido más de un 78% del total de compromisarios en la votación de este fin de semana frente al 5,9% que ha conseguido la lista crítica que encabeza el vicepresidente de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea.
Según estos datos facilitados por la candidatura de Arrimadas, "Unidos y Adelante", el proyecto de la portavoz de Cs en el Congreso habría conseguido al menos 277 compromisarios mientras que la lista contrincante, Ciudadanos Eres Tu, de Igea, habría logrado 21, de acuerdo con estas cifras aún provisionales.
El sistema para la elección de compromisarios ─son 355 electos─ es mayoritario puro de manera que la candidatura que gana en cada circunscripción, aunque solo sea por un voto, se lleva todos los representantes.
La votación de compromisarios que se desarrolló este fin de semana, esta vez sin incidentes en el sistema informático, contó con una participación del 51,67%, algo superior al casi 48 por ciento que tuvo en el mismo proceso para elegir a los compromisarios a la Asamblea de 2017.
