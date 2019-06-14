PRC y PSOE han llegado, a primera hora de la tarde, a un "principio de acuerdo" para reeditar los próximos cuatro años el bipartito regional, en el que, en principio, los regionalistas ostentarán la Presidencia del Ejecutivo regional y cinco consejerías, mientras que el PSOE gestionará cuatro y ocupará también la Vicepresidencia del Gobierno.
Así lo han anunciado este viernes al filo de las 15.00 horas las secretarias de Organización de PRC y PSOE, Paula Fernández y Noelia Cobo, respectivamente, quienes han explicado que el reparto de las áreas entre ambos partidos está aún por cerrar, lo mismo que las conversaciones sobre la Presidencia del Parlamento regional, asunto que también está sobre la Mesa.
El PRC espera cerrar el acuerdo con los socialistas a final de la tarde
Sí está confirmado que el área de Industria y la Sociedad para el Desarrollo de Cantabria (SODERCAN) sí compartirán la misma consejería, a diferencia de lo que ha ocurrido en esta legislatura. En cuanto a la nueva consejería que se suma a la estructura del Gobierno -en la legislatura 2015-2019 ha habido ocho- Cobo ha explicado que ésta absorberá algunas de las áreas que en estos cuatro años han estado distribuidas en otras consejerías.
Fernández ha señalado que, tras el "principio de acuerdo" programático que ya han alcanzado ambos partidos y el número de consejerías que ostentará cada partido, el PRC espera cerrar el acuerdo con los socialistas a final de la tarde o ya de noche.
Lo que no ha adelantado es cuándo podría producirse la firma de este documento entre los líderes de ambos partidos, Miguel Ángel Revilla (PRC) y Pablo Zuloaga (PSOE), ya que dependerá de sus agendas. También están sobre la mesa la gobernabilidad de los ayuntamientos, algo que para el PSOE constituye una "pata principal" en esta negociación.
Así Cobo ha vuelto a defender que su partido defiende la filosofía de que, si se llega a un acuerdo de gobierno entre PRC y PSOE en los ayuntamientos, la Alcaldía sea para la lista más votada. Por ejemplo, en el caso de Castro Urdiales, donde el PSOE ganó las elecciones, Cobo ha reclamado la Alcaldía y aún tiene confianza en ello, pese a que este jueves se anunció un acuerdo entre el PRC y Castro Verde.
