MadridActualizado:
El presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart; el líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras; y los exconsellers Raúl Romeva y Jordi Turull han salido a las 6.55h de la mañana de la prisión de Lledoners por primera vez usando su clasificación de tercer grado, la 'semilibertad' que les permite pasar el fin de semana en casa.
Es la primera vez que se les permite aplicar el tercer grado a los condenados por sedición en el juicio del 1-O, después de que las juntas de tratamiento de las cárceles aprobaran el jueves la modalidad habitual del régimen abierto. El resto de líderes del 1-O que se encuentran en prisión también saldrán a lo largo de este viernes bajo las mismas condiciones.
Cuixart ha declarado a la prensa al salir que el tercer grado no significa realmente una liberación en concreto, dado que lo que quieren es "salir de la represión de una vez por todas".
Junqueras ha señalado en un tono más optimista que está contento de poder ver a la gente de su pueblo: "Ya os podéis imaginar, seguro que no hacen falta muchos detalles".
Turull, por su parte, ha reconocido que, aunque no se trata de una situación de libertad completa, hacía mucho que esperaban este fin de semana: "Tengo ganas de dar la gracias a todo el mundo, a tanta gente como me pueda encontrar porque nos han dado tanta fuerza, tanto coraje y tanta esperanza".
Clasificación de tercer grado
La clasificación en tercer grado de los condenados por sedición forma parte de la propuesta de las juntas de tratamiento de la prisión de Mujeres de Barcelona, Wad-Ras, Lledoners (Barcelona) y Puig de les Basses (Girona), y fue avalado por el Servicio de Clasificación de la Consellería de Justicia.
El tercer grado permite pasar tres noches en su domicilio, por lo que no tendrán que volver a prisión hasta el lunes, y dormir el resto de la semana en la cárcel.
Durante su estancia en casa, podrán continuar con sus trabajos y voluntariados que llevaban a cabo hasta ahora, acogiéndose al segundo grado y usando el artículo 100.2 del Reglamento Penitenciario.
