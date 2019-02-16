Partidos y entidades soberanistas han convocado para este sábado en la Gran Via de Barcelona una protesta contra el juicio del 1-O que se celebra en el Tribunal Supremo y buscan que sea la primera "gran manifestación" contra el proceso judicial que afecta a los líderes independentistas encausados.
La convocatoria se ha fijado a las 17 horas con el lema 'La autodeterminación no es delito', y será el primer acto del soberanismo catalán con el clima preelectoral ya instalado, después de que este viernes se haya confirmado el adelanto de las generales para el 28 de abril.
El objetivo de los organizadores de la marcha es llenar el tramo de la Gran Via que va desde la plaza Universitat a la plaza España, unos dos kilómetros de trayecto de una de las principales arterias de comunicación de la capital
La manifestación de este sábado forma parte del "nuevo ciclo" de movilizaciones que el soberanismo anunció con motivo del proceso judicial y que empezó el martes, día de inicio del juicio, con varias concentraciones en Catalunya, la más importante en Barcelona.
Este nuevo ciclo de movilizaciones cuenta con el respaldo de partidos como JxCat, PDeCAT, la Crida, ERC, la CUP, los comuns y Demòcrates, y de entidades como la ANC, Òmnium Cultural y la Associació Catalana pels Drets Civils, que agrupa a los familiares de los presos.
Huelga general inminente
En la protesta de este sábado se llamará a secundar de forma masiva la huelga general para el jueves 21 de febrero que ha impulsado el sindicato Intersindical-CSC, convocada oficialmente para reclamar mejoras sociales, pero con el trasfondo de criticar el juicio del 1-O.
En la concentración del martes en plaza Catalunya se leyó un manifiesto, que contó con el apoyo del vicepresidente del Govern Pere Aragonès y la portavoz Elsa Artadi, en el que ya se pedía "parar el país" como protesta por el proceso judicial.
A la marcha de este sábado está prevista la asistencia del presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra; el vicepresidente, Pere Aragonès; el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, y dirigentes de partidos como el presidente del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí, y la líder de los comuns en el Parlament, Jéssica Albiach.
El juicio del 1-O se reanudará el próximo martes con la declaración del exconseller de Presidencia Jordi Turull (JxCat), al que seguirá la declaración del exconseller de Asuntos Exteriores Raül Romeva (ERC).
