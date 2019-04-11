Público
El Procés ​El Supremo ve "proporcionada" la prisión para los acusados del 'procés' y rechaza liberarles para hacer campaña al 28-A

En opinión de la sala "el mantenimiento de la privación de libertad es proporcionado y no vulnera el derecho de participación política de los acusados". Por ello, ha rechazado por unanimidad la petición de libertad provisional que habían solicitado Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva y Joaquim Forn, los procesados que son candidatos en las elecciones.

Banquillo de los acusados, en una imagen tomada de la señal de televisión del Tribunal Supremo | EFE

El tribunal del juicio del "procés" ha rechazado por unanimidad la petición de libertad provisional que habían solicitado Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva y Joaquim Forn, los seis procesados que son candidatos en las elecciones del 28 de abril.

Según ha informado el alto tribunal, la Sala considera que los motivos para mantener la medida privativa de libertad siguen concurriendo y con especial fuerza "si valoramos el momento del juicio en el que nos encontramos".

La puesta en libertad provocaría una "importante disfunción" en el desarrollo de la vista, en opinión de la sala que apunta que el mantenimiento de la prisión "es proporcionado y no vulnera el derecho a la participación política de los acusados".

Habrá ampliación

