Procés El Tribunal Constitucional rechaza los primeros recursos de los líderes del 'procés'

Entiende que los hechos "han sido planteados de forma prematura" ya que deberían haber agotado previamente la vía judicial ante el Tribunal Supremo.

La expresidenta del Parlament, Carme Forcadell/EFE

El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha rechazado por unanimidad los primeros recursos de los líderes del 'procés' que cuestionan la competencia del Tribunal Supremo (TS) para enjuiciar los hechos al entender que "han sido planteados de forma prematura" ya que deberían haber agotado previamente la vía judicial ante el TS.

Es la primera vez que el Constitucional se pronuncia sobre el fondo de algunos de los alrededor de treinta recursos admitidos a trámite; en este caso se trata de los presentados por la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, la exdirigentes de la CUP Anna Gabriel y Mireia Boya, y de Anna Simó, que formaba parte de la Mesa de la cámara catalana que tramitó las leyes de desconexión, según han informado fuentes jurídicas

