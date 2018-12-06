Público
Propiedad Intelectual Editores, periodistas y usuarios de Internet rechazan la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual que cierra webs sin autorización judicial

La Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad Información (PDLI) y otras asociaciones piden a los Grupos Parlamentarios del Senado que enmienden el Proyecto de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual.

Imagen: MIH83/PIXABAY (CC0)

Editores, empresas digitales y usuarios unen sus fuerzas contra la reforma de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual que permite que se cierren páginas webs sin autorización judicial. Para ello, diversas asociaciones, encabezadas por la PDLI, han difundido un manifiesto en el que califican de "muy grave" la medida y piden al Senado que enmiende la reforma.

En el documento, las organizaciones rechazan la medida que permite que una Comisión vinculada al Gobierno —la conocida 'Comisión Sinde'— pueda ordenar la retirada de contenidos de Internet sin que un juez se posicione y diga si afectan o no a derechos fundamentales como la libertad de expresión.

Por ello, señalan que es una ley "inaceptable" en términos jurídicos ya que “la existencia de un incumplimiento previo (infracción de propiedad intelectual) que da pie al cierre de una web es decidida por la propia Comisión del Ministerio de Cultura” y no por la Justicia.

Asimismo, las asociaciones, que representan a editores, periodistas, consumidores y usuarios de Internet, piden a los Grupos Parlamentarios del Senado que enmienden el Proyecto de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual porque es una "reforma contraria a lo establecido en el artículo 20.5 de la Constitución". 

Un artículo que "exige una orden judicial para el secuestro de publicaciones”.

La Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI), la Asociación Española de Editoriales de Publicaciones Periódicas (AEEPP), la Asociación de Internautas, FACUA-Consumidores en Acción, ADIGITAL, la Federación de Sindicatos de Periodistas (FeSP) y la Asociación Española de Startups son las organizaciones firmantes del manifiesto.

